PM Modi Joins Productive Tech CEOs Roundtable in New York, Says ET Telecom

During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive roundtable with top American tech CEOs in New York. The discussion focused on India’s growth potential and ways to enhance collaboration in areas like technology and innovation. Notable CEOs, including Google’s Sundar Pichai, attended the meeting organized by MIT. Modi expressed optimism about India’s advancements in technology and the interest from US companies in partnerships. Earlier, he also spoke to the Indian community at Nassau Veterans Coliseum. Modi’s visit follows his participation in a Quadrilateral Leaders’ Summit with President Joe Biden.

PM Modi Engages with American Tech Leaders in New York

In a significant move for international collaboration, **Prime Minister Narendra Modi** held a productive roundtable meeting with some of the largest tech giants in America. The event took place at the prestigious **Lotte New York Palace Hotel** on a Sunday, during Modi’s exciting three-day visit to the U.S.

Highlighting India’s Technological Growth

During this dynamic gathering, Modi underscored the vast growth potential of **India** and engaged in discussions aimed at fostering bilateral partnerships across a spectrum of sectors. Participants included CEOs from pioneering American firms involved in cutting-edge fields such as **Artificial Intelligence (AI)**, **quantum computing**, and **semiconductors**.

Taking to **X** to share his thoughts, Modi stated, “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India.” His enthusiasm was palpable as he emphasized the remarkable strides India has made in technology.

Notable Attendees and Organizers

This engaging roundtable was orchestrated by the **Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering**. Noteworthy attendees included tech industry leaders such as **Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai** and **Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen**, who joined in on the conversations that promise to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The official account of the **Ministry of External Affairs** echoed Modi’s sentiments, emphasizing that he further enhanced the technology and business connection during the event, showcasing India’s burgeoning prospects for collaboration and innovation across various industries.

A Day of Connection with the Indian Diaspora

Earlier that day, PM Modi addressed a buzzing crowd from the Indian diaspora at the **Nassau Veterans Coliseum** on Long Island, sharing insights and fostering connections among the community.

Modi’s whirlwind visit to New York came after attending the **Quad Leaders’ Summit**, hosted by **President Joe Biden** in Wilmington, Delaware, further solidifying his role on the international stage.