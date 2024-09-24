Deputy Envoy: Insights and Updates from ET Telecom’s Telecom News

India’s partnership with the United States is strong and full of potential, according to Deputy Chief of US Mission Jorgan K. Andrews at the recent Indo-US Economic Summit. He highlighted the growing economic and strategic ties, particularly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US. Key collaboration areas include technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh aims to contribute significantly to India’s $5 trillion economy, promoting investor-friendly policies and substantial local investment. The state enjoys a booming business environment, with initiatives like Jewar airport and developments in semiconductor manufacturing on the horizon.

Strengthening Ties: The India-US Partnership

In a recent statement, **Deputy Chief of the US Mission Jorgan K. Andrews** praised the evolving relationship between **India** and the **United States**, describing it as a partnership that’s hard to beat. This sentiment echoes the growing economic and strategic collaboration between these two nations. “It is in the US interest to see India rise,” Andrews expressed during the 21st Indo-US Economic Summit, hosted by the **Indo-American Chamber of Commerce**.

A Growing Economic Collaboration

Emphasizing the ongoing **tech collaboration**, Andrews highlighted, “Together we are growing economically and strategically.” His remarks come just after **Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi**’s three-day visit to the US, where he engaged in multiple critical events, including the **Quad Leaders’ meeting** and the **’Summit of the Future’** at the **UN General Assembly**. During his visit, Modi also held a discussion with American tech company executives.

A Future Built on Cooperation

In his address, Andrews underscored the importance of cooperation between governments and businesses, stating, “We are in the 21st century, and both have to create opportunities and share responsibilities.” He suggested that the recent interactions between Modi and US leaders would lead to deeper ties.

People-to-People Connections

Andrews pointed out that the essence of this alliance is grounded in the people-to-people and business-to-business connections. This relationship has gained momentum recently, particularly with **India** signing significant agreements focused on a clean economy, fair economy, and global prosperity during the **Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)** discussions in **Delaware**. Areas of collaboration now prominently include cybersecurity, undersea cables, and **artificial intelligence (AI)**.

Uttar Pradesh’s Contribution to India’s Economic Vision

On the ground, **Awanish Kumar Awasthi**, advisor to **Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath**, revealed ambitious plans for the state’s role in realizing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a **$5 trillion economy**. “Uttar Pradesh aims to contribute **$1 trillion** to this goal,” he stated.

Awasthi emphasized the state’s transformation into a top choice for business, noting, “India couldn’t be conceived without **Uttar Pradesh** under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.” He added that the state government offers up to **75% capital subsidy** for setting up facilities, making it an attractive proposition for investors.

Exciting Developments in Infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh is already witnessing significant investment, with nearly **Rs 12 lakh crore** infused into the economy and **Rs 45 lakh crore** in **memoranda of understanding (MoUs)** signed recently. Awasthi assured that exciting developments are on the horizon, including the operational launch of **Jewar Airport** next year and intensified activities in semiconductor manufacturing.

As the landscape continues to evolve, the expectations for partnerships, particularly within the semiconductor sector, are high, especially with the anticipation of investments from US-based multinationals following Modi’s inauguration of **Semicon India 2024**.