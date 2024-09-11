Ministry of Communications and ET Telecom: Key Developments and Updates

The Ministry of Communications reported that over one crore fake mobile connections have been disconnected using the platform Sanchar Saathi, aimed at fighting spam calls. TRAI has instructed telecom companies to disconnect numbers used for robocalls and spam, resulting in 3.5 lakh disconnections and the blacklisting of 50 entities in recent weeks. Additionally, 3.5 lakh unverified SMS headers and 12 lakh content templates have been blocked. The Department of Telecom plans to improve network performance with stricter service quality regulations effective from October 2024. They are also working on measures to swiftly suspend unregistered telemarketers in response to complaints.

Revamping Telecom Security: A Major Step Forward!

New Delhi: In an impressive stride towards enhancing telecom security, over **one crore** fraudulent mobile connections have been disconnected, thanks to the innovative platform, **Sanchar Saathi**. This revelation was shared by the **Ministry of Communications** in a statement on Tuesday.

Tackling the Spam Call Menace

To combat the rising tide of spam calls, the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** has taken a firm stand, instructing telecom operators to disconnect and blacklist entities that exploit bulk connections for spam activities, including the pesky robocalls and pre-recorded messages. Just in the past two weeks, an impressive **3.5 lakh** such numbers have been cut off, along with **50 entities** that have been blacklisted.

The ministry highlighted that around **3.5 lakh** unused or unverified SMS headers and a whopping **12 lakh** content templates have also been blocked. It’s all part of a dedicated effort to ensure a spam-free, high-quality telecom experience for citizens.

Empowering Citizens Against Cyber Fraud

That’s not all! The **Department of Telecommunications (DoT)** has rolled out the **Sanchar Saathi** platform, designed to empower citizens in reporting suspicious calls and messages, thereby significantly mitigating cyber fraud. Since its launch, this initiative has already led to the disconnection of more than **one crore** fraudulent connections. Additionally, **2.27 lakh** mobile handsets implicated in cybercrimes and financial frauds have been blocked.

Elevating Network Performance Standards

In tandem with these efforts, there’s a focused initiative to enhance network performance. The benchmarks for critical parameters such as network availability, call drop rates, and packet drop rates are set to be gradually tightened. The updated regulations, dubbed **”The Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wirelines and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024 (06 of 2024),”** will become effective on **October 1, 2024**.

Moreover, starting from **April 1, 2025**, the quality of service (QoS) performance of mobile services will be monitored monthly, moving away from the old quarterly pattern. These new regulations will set revised benchmarks for crucial performance metrics, ensuring only the best standards for consumers.

Addressing Telemarketing Concerns

The TRAI has also proposed consultation papers regarding the immediate suspension of services for unregistered telemarketers upon receiving complaints beyond a specified threshold. This proactive detection approach aims to swiftly address and counter suspected spammers.

A Joint Effort for Better Telecom Services

The **DoT** and **TRAI** remain committed to continuously enhancing telecom services and security in India, focusing on policy-making, infrastructure development, quality of service, and effective complaint redressal. Together, they are paving the way for a safer and more reliable communication landscape.