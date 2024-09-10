DoT Streamlines Experimental and Demonstration License Regulations, ET Telecom

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India has made it easier for companies to obtain experimental and demonstration licenses by setting clear timelines. Companies can now self-certify license-exempt wireless devices, reducing approval delays. For experimental licenses without inter-ministerial consultation, approval is granted after 30 days. If consultation is needed, a provisional license is issued after 60 days, and a regular license after 90 days, barring negative feedback. Demonstration licenses follow similar timelines. Additionally, equipment type approvals for wireless devices will also be based on self-declaration, streamlining the process for businesses looking to operate in the telecom sector.

Exciting Changes in India’s Telecom Licensing Process

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has just announced a major overhaul aimed at making the approval process for experimental and demonstration licenses much more streamlined. These changes come with fixed timelines, helping companies navigate the regulatory landscape with greater ease. Even better, firms can now secure approvals for license-exempt wireless devices through a simple self-certification process.

Streamlining Telecom Regulations

The updates are part of the DoT’s commitment to enhance the ease of doing business within the telecom sector. With the goal of minimizing delays and simplifying regulatory requirements, these improvements align with the recommendations put forth by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Timely Approvals for Experimental Licenses

Under these new guidelines, applications for experimental licenses (in the radiating category) will be automatically deemed approved after 30 days if there’s no decision communicated, provided that inter-ministerial consultation isn’t required. If consultation is necessary, the DoT will solicit comments within seven days of receiving a complete application. If no feedback is received, a provisional license will be issued after 60 days, converting to a regular license after 90 days, assuming no negative comments arise.

Demonstration Licenses Made Simpler

For demonstration licenses (also in the radiating category), approvals will be granted after just 15 days when no inter-ministerial dialogue is needed. If consultation is on the table, the license will be considered granted after 45 days once comments have been gathered from appropriate authorities.

Conditions to Note

It’s important to note that the existing terms and conditions will still apply. The DoT warned that should any unfavorable feedback be received during the approval journey, the provisional license will be revoked immediately, and all experiments must cease without delay.

Equipment Management Guidelines

In the event of license cancellation or the completion of an experimental/demonstration period, users are responsible for ensuring that their radio equipment adheres to the relevant possession rules. Equipment should either be returned to its source or disposed of according to established guidelines.

A New Self-Certification Process for Wireless Devices

In a further push towards efficiency, applications for equipment type approvals (ETA) concerning license-exempt wireless devices will now be granted based on a self-declaration basis. The DoT believes this self-certification process will significantly cut down the time and effort needed for approvals, especially for companies eager to deploy wireless gear within the Indian market.

Important Reminders for Importing Equipment

Lastly, the DoT reminds all ETA holders to secure necessary clearances, including a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), before bringing equipment into India.