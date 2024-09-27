Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches Wireless Communications CoE at Tejas Networks

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has opened the ‘Tejas Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications’ at Tejas Networks in Bengaluru. He also launched a new 32T32R Massive MIMO radio that can deliver over 1 Gbps download speeds using 5G. Scindia praised Tejas for its innovative telecom products developed in India. The new center aims to research advanced technologies for future mobile networks leading to 6G and beyond, focusing on areas like AI, massive MIMO, and intelligent communications. Tejas Networks’ CEO expressed commitment to building a global telecom company and supporting India’s self-reliance in the sector.

Exciting Developments in Wireless Technology

In a significant stride for India’s telecom sector, **Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia** has officially opened the **‘Tejas Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications’** at the headquarters of **Tejas Networks** in Bengaluru. This venture illustrates the country’s commitment to advancing its technological landscape.

Revolutionizing Connectivity with Massive MIMO

During his visit, Minister Scindia also unveiled the company’s latest achievement—the **32T32R Massive MIMO radio**. This innovative piece of technology is capable of delivering over 1 Gbps download speeds, effectively harnessing the potential of 5G mid-band spectrum.

Expressing his admiration for the efforts of Tejas Networks, Scindia stated, “I was truly impressed to see the wide range of world-class wireless and wireline products that Tejas has developed in India that form an integral part of all major networks in India and in several countries around the world.”

A Vision for the Future

The new Center of Excellence is set to spearhead research in cutting-edge technologies, standards, and architectures crucial for the development of next-generation mobile networks as they march towards **6G** and beyond. According to the regulatory filing, this facility features modeling tools and test infrastructure ideal for designing, prototyping, and commercializing innovative wireless products.

Key Focus Areas of the CoE

Currently, the center is focusing on essential emerging trends such as **Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)**, **Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC)**, **Massive MIMO**, **Terahertz (THz) communications**, **Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS)**, and **Sub-band Full Duplex (SBFD)**, among other areas.

Commitment to Empowering India

**Anand Athreya**, CEO & Managing Director of Tejas Networks, emphasized the company’s dedication to research and development by stating, “We invest significant resources in R&D and IPR creation, and our new Center of Excellence showcases our advanced technological capabilities in wireless communications.” He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building a “top-tier global telecom and networking company” from India, aligning with the government’s vision of **“Atmanirbhar Bharat”** (self-reliant India) in the telecom landscape.