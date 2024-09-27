Importance of Indigenous Solutions for India’s Armed Forces: S. Krishna, ET Telecom

A senior official from India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) emphasized the importance of using homegrown solutions to empower the Armed Forces. S. Krishnan, MeitY Secretary, praised the new CDAC Centre of Excellence at the Military College of Telecommunications Engineering (MCTE) for fostering innovation in defense technology. This partnership supports the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, promoting self-reliance by providing military access to indigenously developed products. The collaboration aims to advance research in areas like AI, quantum tech, and 5G, while enhancing military training programs. Overall, it seeks to strengthen the Indian Army’s capabilities in a rapidly changing battlefield.

India Takes Big Steps Towards Self-Reliance in Defence Technology

NEW DELHI: In a significant move towards empowering India’s Armed Forces, a senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has emphasized the importance of indigenous solutions. “Empowering the Armed Forces with local solutions is essential, and the proposed CDAC Centre of Excellence at the Military College of Telecommunications Engineering (MCTE) is laudable,” stated S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, in a recent official announcement.

Partnering for Progress

This announcement comes as MeitY and MCTE solidify a partnership aimed at driving innovation and technological advancements within the defence sector. The collaborative effort is part of the broader ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative, showcasing the ministry’s dedication to making India self-sufficient.

Recently, MeitY’s research and development organisations handed over several indigenously developed products to MCTE, reinforcing a commitment to advancing military capabilities. Krishnan’s visit, accompanied by leaders from R&D sectors, aims to boost cooperative strategies focused on critical areas like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, chip design, 5G, and strategic electronics.

Accelerating Technological Adoption

The partnership is designed to hasten the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to effectively address the evolving needs of the Indian Army. The initiative further includes MCTE’s collaboration in MeitY’s R&D efforts regarding electronics and IT, paving the way for joint research in essential technologies.

Additionally, it aims to create a support framework for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through a robust incubation ecosystem, enhancing the technological landscape within the defence sector.

A Commitment to Military Training

During his visit, Krishnan also expressed support for the recently signed Letter of Intent with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), aimed at upgrading military training programs. He assured backing for a National Military Technology Research and Incubation Centre at MCTE.

“To harness our true potential and steer towards Viksit Bharat (Developed India), collaboration between the Army and researchers is vital to comprehend and address battlefield requirements,” remarked K H Gawas, Commandant of MCTE. He further emphasized that this partnership will spearhead future defence innovations, equipping the Indian Army to tackle the challenges presented by a rapidly changing battlefield landscape.