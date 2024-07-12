IN-SPACe approval required for non-Indian satellites from April 1, 2025

In Short:

The government has issued a new rule for satellite television broadcasters, saying they need permission from IN-SPACe to use non-Indian satellites starting in April 2025. Only IN-SPACe authorized non-Indian satellites can provide services in India according to the policy released in May 2024. Existing capacity arrangements can continue until March 31, 2025. After this date, only authorized non-Indian satellites can offer services in India. The advisory also states that any new capacity or changes to satellites on non-Indian satellites will need approval through an Indian entity. This rule applies to private TV channel broadcasters and teleport operators.

Government Advisory for Satellite Television Broadcasters

