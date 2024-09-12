Homegrown 4G Stack to Launch by Mid-2025, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

India’s communications minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced the rollout of a new locally developed 4G technology by mid-next year and aims for India to secure 10% of global 6G patents. He highlighted India’s rapid progress in telecom, citing the installation of over 450,000 5G towers in 22 months. The government is focused on digitally connecting the entire country and promoting local technology through the Make in India initiative. Scindia emphasized the importance of developing homegrown technology and ensuring the country remains future-ready, with a goal of achieving 100% digital saturation by mid-FY25.

India’s Ambitious Tech Roadmap: 4G Rollout and 6G Aspirations

New Delhi: Exciting developments are on the way for India’s telecommunications sector! The country is set to launch its own developed 4G stack by mid-next year, as announced by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday.

A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges

During an industry event, Scindia highlighted India’s growing stature on the global stage. He stated that amidst significant global economic and social challenges, India stands tall as a “beacon of hope and stability.”

“We are no longer just a struggling economy,” he emphasized, “but rather one that is on the rise—an economy that is rising like a phoenix among nations.”

Fast-Tracking into the Future with 5G

Turning to the telecom sector, Scindia revealed that India has achieved one of the most rapid rollouts of the 5G network globally, with over 450,000 towers established in just 22 months.

“India has developed its own 4G stack technology, which is set to roll out by the middle of next year,” he announced. “It’s crucial not just to implement technologies, but also to design and develop our own indigenous solutions,” he added, advocating for India to lead in setting global standards.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.’s 4G Expansion

The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) is actively rolling out its 4G network based on this local technology. Currently, BSNL has established around 22,500 mobile towers and aims to reach a total of 100,000 sites by mid-next year.

Aiming for 6G Leadership

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is setting ambitious goals for the development of 6G technology. “Our target is to secure 10% of international patents for India in 6G through this Bharat 6G alliance,” Scindia stated, underscoring the importance of innovation for the nation’s future.

Key Targets for the Telecom Sector

Looking ahead, Scindia outlined three pivotal goals for the telecom sector:

Digital Connectivity: Achieve complete saturation, ensuring every corner of India is digitally connected—aiming for 100% by the middle of FY25.

Achieve complete saturation, ensuring every corner of India is digitally connected—aiming for 100% by the middle of FY25. Make-in-India Initiative: Boost indigenous production through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Boost indigenous production through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Future Technology: Focus on adopting and harnessing homegrown technology to stay ahead.

“It’s vital that we not only adopt new technologies but also develop the capacity to produce our own innovations,” he concluded.