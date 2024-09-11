DoT Streamlines Telecom License and Wireless Equipment Approval Process

In Short:

Exciting Changes from the Department of Telecommunications

The **Department of Telecommunications (DoT)** has rolled out a series of transformative changes aimed at streamlining the processes for issuing experimental licenses, demonstration licenses, and equipment type approvals (ETA). These changes are all part of DoT's ongoing mission to make doing business in the **telecom sector** easier and more efficient.

Why the Changes Matter

With these reforms, the focus is on trimming down delays and simplifying regulations. The goal? To create an environment where innovation thrives, and telecom operators can operate smoothly.

A Snapshot of the New Timelines

- **Experimental Licenses (Radiating Category):** Approval timelines are now set! If an application doesn't need inter-ministerial consultation, the license will be considered issued after **30 days** without a decision.
- For cases requiring such consultation, the DoT will gather feedback within a swift **seven days**. If no comments come in after **60 days**, a provisional license will be issued, transitioning to a regular license in **90 days** as long as there are no adverse remarks.

Quick Approvals for Demonstration Licenses

- When it comes to demonstration licenses that don't need inter-ministerial consultation, approvals will now happen in just **15 days**.
- For those that do require consultation, licenses will be deemed granted after **45 days** once the necessary consultations are underway.

Streamlined Equipment Type Approvals

In a significant enhancement, applications for **equipment type approvals (ETA)** for wireless devices that don't need a license will now be accepted on a self-declaration basis. Applicants can conveniently use the **SARAL Sanchar portal** to submit their applications and download their ETA certificates upon successful submission. This self-declaration path is a game-changer, cutting down on time and hassle for companies eager to deploy wireless gear in the Indian market.

Guidance for ETA Holders

The changes were inspired by recommendations from the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)**, aimed at bolstering the ease of doing business and simplifying the regulatory landscape for the telecom industry. Though these timelines are set to enhance efficiency, it's worth noting that the existing terms and conditions for experimental and demonstration licenses will continue to apply, with the exception of the new timeline arrangements.

Additionally, holders of ETAs are kindly reminded to secure all necessary clearances, including a **no objection certificate (NOC)** from the **Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)**, before bringing any equipment into India.

