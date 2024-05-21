DoT unveils list of bidders for Rs 963.17 billion spectrum auction

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has chosen Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio as the final bidders for the 5G spectrum auction worth Rs 963.17 billion across 8 bands. Airtel deposited Rs 10.5 billion, Vi deposited Rs 3 billion, and Jio deposited Rs 30 billion as Earnest Money. Companies with licenses expiring in 2024 and no previous spectrum will be considered as new entrants. The net worth eligibility for bidders is Rs 1 billion per licensed service area, except for Jammu & Kashmir and Northeast. The auction included airwaves in various bands except for 700 MHz due to limited supply.

