DoT Secretary: 5G and 6G Rollout Will Propel Growth to Developed Status

In Short:

India is gearing up to launch 6G technology after successfully adopting 5G, which is crucial for its development goals. The government has replaced the old Telegraph Act with a new Telecommunications Act to stay current for the next two to three decades. To boost domestic manufacturing, India will set up 12 new industrial cities across 10 states, with an investment of Rs 286.02 billion, strategically located to foster growth. These developments aim to elevate India’s status as a developed nation. Additionally, overseas companies’ Global Capability Centres in India are growing at 10-12% annually, highlighting India’s tech advancements.

<div> <h1>India Gears Up for 6G: A New Era in Telecommunications</h1> <p><img data-recalc-dims="1" decoding="async" class="size-medium wp-image-88289 alignleft" src="https://i0.wp.com/tele.net.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/signal-tower-was-high-up-sky-saw-sky-with-sunlight-hitting-it-transmit-digital-analog-data-various-waveforms-as-technology-used-communicate-long-distances_66867-426.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1" alt="Signal Tower" width="300" height="225" /> The world is buzzing as **India** gets ready to leap into the next technological frontier: **6G**. Following the successful adoption of **5G** technology, officials believe this next step is crucial in propelling the nation towards its goal of being recognized as a developed nation. The **Department of Telecommunications** (**DoT**) secretary, **Neeraj Mittal**, emphasized the need for modernization by stating that the government has replaced the antiquated **Telegraph Act**—a relic from 150 years ago—with a forward-thinking **Telecommunications Act**. This new legislation is designed to stay relevant and effective for the next two to three decades.</p> <h2>Boosting Domestic Manufacturing</h2> <p>In an exciting development for the economy, the **Union Cabinet** has announced plans to establish **12 new industrial cities** across **10 states**, backed by an impressive investment of **Rs 286.02 billion**. These strategic projects are cleverly positioned along **six major corridors**, all aimed at optimizing growth and fostering development. Mittal expressed his confidence that these new industrial hubs will significantly contribute to transforming **India** into a developed nation.</p> <h2>Locations of the New Industrial Cities</h2> <p>So, where will these innovative industrial cities be sprouting up? Here’s the lineup:</p> <ul> <li>**Khurpia** (Uttarakhand)</li> <li>**Rajpura-Patiala** (Punjab)</li> <li>**Dighi** (Maharashtra)</li> <li>**Palakkad** (Kerala)</li> <li>**Agra** and **Prayagraj** (Uttar Pradesh)</li> <li>**Gaya** (Bihar)</li> <li>**Zaheerabad** (Telangana)</li> <li>**Orvakal** and **Kopparthy** (Andhra Pradesh)</li> <li>**Jodhpur-Pali** (Rajasthan)</li> </ul> <h2>Global Growth in Tech</h2> <p>Additionally, the **DoT** noted a significant trend: **Global Capability Centres** (**GCCs**) established by international companies in **India** are witnessing growth rates between **10-12% annually**. This highlights **India's** expanding footprint in the global technology arena, signaling a bright future for the country's tech landscape.</p> <span class="et_bloom_bottom_trigger"/> </div>

