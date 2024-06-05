DoT delays spectrum auction to June 25, 2024

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications has postponed the spectrum auction to June 25, 2024. The sale was originally supposed to take place on May 20, 2024 but was delayed due to general elections. The new Notice Inviting Applications states that mock auctions will be held on June 13 and June 14, with the live auction catalogue set to be released on June 24, 2024. The auction will include 5G airwaves across eight bands, with a total base price of over Rs 960 billion.

