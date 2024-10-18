Zain Group Enhances Energy Efficiency and Promotes Sustainability Initiatives

Kuwaiti telecom company Zain Group and Ericsson are extending their partnership to enhance sustainability and create energy-efficient networks. Their collaboration started in 2023 and aims to lower Zain’s environmental impact while moving towards Net Zero. Key achievements include significant energy reductions in Bahrain through new technology, with ongoing efforts to improve energy efficiency and manage e-waste responsibly.

Extension of Collaboration for Sustainability

Kuwaiti mobile telecommunications company Zain Group and Ericsson have announced the extension of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating sustainability initiatives that focus on the development of energy-efficient networks. This partnership is designed to support Zain Group’s operating entities in minimizing their environmental impact and progressing towards achieving Net Zero status.

Background of the Collaboration

Since their initial agreement in 2023, Zain has noted that Ericsson has provided comprehensive strategies for improving energy efficiency, including the establishment of baselines for energy consumption and carbon emissions across Zain’s active networks. By employing energy meter counters, the companies have effectively measured actual energy usage, yielding significant results.

Key Achievements in Energy Reduction

As part of their initiatives in Bahrain, Zain has implemented Ericsson’s lightweight 5G solution, the Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radio AIR 3268, which has resulted in an 18 percent reduction in energy consumption.

Furthermore, a trial of Ericsson’s energy optimization software features was conducted in select regions, leading to a 35 percent reduction in energy consumption at radio sites. This confirms the potential for scalable energy efficiency solutions within the network infrastructure, according to the official release.

In addition, Zain Bahrain has modernized 80 sites utilizing the Ericsson Enclosure 6150, achieving a remarkable 50 percent decrease in carbon emissions.

Fostering Best Practices

To promote innovation and share best practices, a dedicated forum has been established to facilitate discussions surrounding energy efficiency and decarbonization through collaboratively organized workshops.

Looking forward, the renewed MoU will emphasize the implementation of advanced 5G radios and intelligent operations, further reducing Zain’s carbon footprint and enhancing overall energy efficiency. This collaboration will also utilize Ericsson’s global Product Take-Back Program, ensuring responsible e-waste disposal and recycling practices.