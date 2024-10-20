Weekend Roundup: From Self-Driving Cars to Empowering Teachers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is greatly influencing various industries. Sony and Honda are collaborating on AI in self-driving electric vehicles, while Karnataka launched “Shiksha Co-pilot,” an AI tool for teachers with Microsoft’s help. A survey shows AI saves workers an hour daily, though job security concerns remain. Additionally, companies like Midjourney and X are evolving their AI capabilities, with India ranking second in generative AI adoption worldwide.

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to drive innovation across various industries, ranging from self-driving vehicles to educational enhancements and workforce productivity improvements. Industry leaders such as Sony, Honda, and Microsoft are at the forefront of this movement, utilizing AI to refine their products, optimize operations, and empower professionals. The latest developments in the field of AI will be discussed in this article.

1. Sony and Honda to Integrate AI in Self-Driving EVs

Sony Group and Honda Motor are collaborating to advance self-driving technology in their upcoming electric vehicles through the incorporation of AI. Their joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility, plans to unveil the AI-enhanced autonomous driving capabilities in the luxury model Afeela, which is expected to launch in Japan and the US by 2026. This initiative aims to challenge Tesla’s leadership in automotive technology, as reported by Nikkei.

2. Karnataka Introduces AI Assistant for Teachers With Microsoft’s Support

The Minister of School Education, Madhu Bangarappa, has inaugurated the “Shiksha Co-pilot,” an initiative aimed at enhancing educational outcomes by empowering teachers. This project, developed through a partnership with the Sikshana Foundation and Microsoft Research India, enables educators to create personalized, curriculum-aligned resources. According to reports from The Hindu, the tool is designed to quickly generate high-quality content, interactive teaching aids, assessments, and lesson plans while incorporating a chatbot for teacher self-learning and interactive content creation.

In its initial phase, the program will provide training for 1,000 teachers, with plans for further statewide expansion.

3. AI Saves Workers an Average of One Hour Each Day

According to a survey conducted by Adecco Group, which included 35,000 workers across 27 economies, AI is enabling employees to save an average of one hour per day. In some sectors, time savings can reach up to 75 minutes, often allowing workers to dedicate their additional time to creative tasks and strategic thinking. However, the survey also revealed that 40% of workers have concerns regarding job security due to AI technologies, with 13% reporting job losses attributable to automation.

Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer of Adecco Group, commented, “There has been a huge amount of speculation about how AI is changing the world of work, which is why it is tremendously exciting to see these first potential signs of efficiency improvements. The time saved by workers seems to have been put to good use and is not just confined to one or two sectors but appears widespread across industries. These are early days, but AI appears to be delivering on its promise.”

4. Former OpenAI CTO Reportedly Fundraising for New AI Startup

Mira Murati, the former Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI, is reportedly in the process of raising venture capital for a new AI startup. As reported by Reuters, the new venture will concentrate on developing AI products based on proprietary models and could secure over USD 100 million in funding during this round.

5. Midjourney to Launch Enhanced Image Editing Tool

Midjourney is expected to debut an upgraded web tool next week that will allow users to edit any uploaded image through its generative AI technology. This new editing tool will enable users to retexture images, adjusting colors and details based on user-provided captions. Initial access will be limited to a subset of the community, with heightened moderation for both human and AI usage to prevent misuse. CEO David Holtz announced this release via a Discord post, emphasizing that community feedback will play a key role in determining early access.

According to Holtz, the new editor allows users to edit images while maintaining the integrity of the scene or object’s shape, repainting textures, colors, and details per user prompts.

6. SandboxAQ Eyes USD 5 Billion Valuation in Upcoming Fundraise

AI startup SandboxAQ is reportedly preparing for a fundraising round that could position the company’s valuation at USD 5 billion. After being spun off from Google‘s parent company, Alphabet, SandboxAQ is currently in discussions with potential investors for this equity round, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company specializes in AI and cybersecurity solutions and raised USD 500 million two years ago without disclosing its valuation at that time. SandboxAQ’s technology merges AI with quantum physics, utilizing extensive numerical datasets for training, distinguishing it from language-based models such as ChatGPT.

7. Book Publisher Penguin Random House Says No to AI Training

Penguin Random House has adopted a firm stance against AI training by implementing a new clause on the copyright page of both newly released and reprinted books. According to a report from The Bookseller, the updated text expressly states, “No part of this book may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems.”

This clause also indicates that Penguin Random House “expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception,” aligning with European Union regulations. The report notes that Penguin Random House may be the first major publisher to explicitly address the implications of AI on its copyright page, reflecting increasing concerns over the utilization of literary works in AI training processes.

8. Microsoft Executives Share How AI is Reshaping PR and Marketing

AI tools such as Microsoft Copilot are significantly transforming marketing and public relations by saving professionals time and fostering creativity, according to insights shared by Polymnia Soulioti, CMO of Microsoft Southeast Europe, and Irena Merkas, Communications Manager for Microsoft in Central and Southeastern Europe. They highlighted how AI assists in streamlining various tasks, including email summarization, content creation, and data analysis.

Soulioti estimated a time saving of 4 hours a week, while Merkas reported saving over an hour each day, allowing them to dedicate more time to strategic and creative endeavors. Despite concerns surrounding job loss, both executives regard AI as a tool complementing human skills, rather than replacing them. AI facilitates more intelligent work processes while preserving the nuances of human creativity.

Soulioti remarked, “I am a great advocate of Microsoft Copilot as it saves time and helps you organize your day and projects. Even for meetings that I participated in, I use Copilot for clear action items and responsibilities.”

Merkas added, “AI will play an increasingly significant role in the future of communications, with tools becoming more sophisticated. However, aspects like creativity, emotional intelligence, and strategic thinking will remain crucial. While AI enhances efficiency and insights, it cannot supplant the distinctly human dimensions of effective communication.”

Merkas further encouraged her colleagues to leverage AI tools like Copilot to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving environment.

9. AI Cloud to Be Launched Next Year, Says Tata Communications CEO

Tata Communications is poised to introduce its first AI-enabled services powered by the latest Nvidia chipsets next week, with plans to deploy these offerings to enterprises shortly thereafter, according to CEO A S Lakshminarayanan, as reported by Mint.

“We are bringing multiple AI use cases to enhance interactions. We will showcase these at the upcoming Nvidia AI Summit… we are evolving into a SaaS platform covering networks, cloud, security, IoT, and interactions,” the CEO stated.

10. India Ranks Second Globally in Generative AI Adoption

India has established itself as a prominent player in the realm of Generative AI (GenAI) adoption, securing the second position globally, trailing only the US, according to a SimilarWeb report cited by ANI. The country leads the world in AI usage for content editing, comprising 12% of global activity, while ranking third in AI-driven productivity tools and education.

Despite strong engagement in these sectors, Indian audiences exhibit slower adoption rates in AI-powered companion applications, presenting potential growth avenues. The report indicates that AI applications in travel and commerce are beginning to gain traction within India, suggesting further growth in these categories.

11. X to Use User Data for Third-Party AI Training

X (formerly Twitter), under the leadership of Elon Musk, has informed users that as of November 15, their data may be utilized to train AI models for third-party collaborators. This strategy expands beyond Musk’s own Grok AI, potentially enabling X to license data to external companies.

This approach may generate considerable revenue for X. Although users have the option to opt-out, the specifics of this process remain unclear. The updated policy mentions that users may choose to opt-out, noting: “Depending on your settings, or if you decide to share your data, we may share or disclose your information with third parties.”

“If you do not opt out, in some instances, the recipients of the information may use it for their own independent purposes, in addition to those stated in X’s Privacy Policy, including, for example, to train their artificial intelligence models, whether generative or otherwise,” the policy elaborates.