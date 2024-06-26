Vodafone Idea purchases Rs 3,510 crore airwaves in 11 circles

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has spent Rs 3,510 crore to acquire 50MHz of spectrum in 11 circles to strengthen its 4G portfolio and start the launch of 5G services. Vi conducted 5G trials in three network circles using virtual Radio Access Network solutions from Samsung. They have also renewed spectrum in some circles and acquired spectrum in others to enhance their network capacity. They already have competitive 5G spectrum in 17 priority circles.

Vodafone Idea Spends Rs 3,510 Crore to Strengthen 4G Portfolio and Kickstart 5G Services

India’s third largest telecom company, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has recently invested Rs 3,510 crore to acquire 50MHz of spectrum in 11 circles. This move aims to strengthen its 4G portfolio and initiate the launch of 5G services.

Enhancing Customer Experience

“This acquisition will enable us to effectively use dedicated sub GHz spectrum towards advanced technologies to enhance the experience we offer to our customers,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited.

In addition to the spectrum acquisition, Vi has conducted 5G trials in three network circles using virtual Radio Access Network solutions from Samsung.

Network Expansion and Enhancement

The telco has also renewed 900 MHz spectrum in certain circles and enhanced its spectrum holding in 7 circles. This move will enable Vi to provide a better 4G experience in these markets, particularly in indoor settings.

Vi has acquired 1800 MHz spectrum in Madhya Pradesh and 2500 MHz spectrum in Bihar to boost network capacity quickly.

Future of 5G Services

Vi stated that it already possesses sufficient and competitive 5G spectrum in its 17 priority circles, positioning itself well for the deployment of 5G services.