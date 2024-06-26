32.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
type here...
Industry Updates

Vodafone Idea purchases Rs 3,510 crore airwaves in 11 circles

By ITN Media
0
21
VI brand sign with person on phone in background.

More from Author

In Short:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has spent Rs 3,510 crore to acquire 50MHz of spectrum in 11 circles to strengthen its 4G portfolio and start the launch of 5G services. Vi conducted 5G trials in three network circles using virtual Radio Access Network solutions from Samsung. They have also renewed spectrum in some circles and acquired spectrum in others to enhance their network capacity. They already have competitive 5G spectrum in 17 priority circles.

Vodafone Idea Spends Rs 3,510 Crore to Strengthen 4G Portfolio and Kickstart 5G Services

India’s third largest telecom company, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has recently invested Rs 3,510 crore to acquire 50MHz of spectrum in 11 circles. This move aims to strengthen its 4G portfolio and initiate the launch of 5G services.

Enhancing Customer Experience

“This acquisition will enable us to effectively use dedicated sub GHz spectrum towards advanced technologies to enhance the experience we offer to our customers,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited.

In addition to the spectrum acquisition, Vi has conducted 5G trials in three network circles using virtual Radio Access Network solutions from Samsung.

Network Expansion and Enhancement

The telco has also renewed 900 MHz spectrum in certain circles and enhanced its spectrum holding in 7 circles. This move will enable Vi to provide a better 4G experience in these markets, particularly in indoor settings.

Vi has acquired 1800 MHz spectrum in Madhya Pradesh and 2500 MHz spectrum in Bihar to boost network capacity quickly.

Future of 5G Services

Vi stated that it already possesses sufficient and competitive 5G spectrum in its 17 priority circles, positioning itself well for the deployment of 5G services.

Previous article
India set to receive VC fund for deeptech startups in defense, aerospace – Ajay Kumar
Next article
ISEW 2024 to see ₹2000 cr investments in India’s energy storage
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article