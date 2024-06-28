Vodafone Idea joins Jio, Airtel in raising tariffs, new plans from July 4

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches New Plans for Prepaid and Postpaid Customers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced on Friday the launch of new plans for its prepaid and postpaid customers, scheduled to go into effect from July 4, 2024. This move follows similar actions by Jio and Airtel in the telecom industry.

Changes in Entry-Level Plans

Vi stated that the changes in the entry-level plans are minimal, in line with its strategy of supporting entry-level users while connecting higher prices to increased usage.

“Vi is planning significant investments over the next few quarters to further enhance the 4G experience as well as the launch of 5G services,” the telco added.

This rate increase by telcos, the first major one since 2021, aims to boost the average revenue per user (ARPU) due to the high investments in 5G services.

Customers can avail of the new plans from all existing touchpoints and channels.

New Vi Plans Overview

Check the new Vi plans:

The new unlimited voice calling plans come with modest price increases but offer substantial benefits. For example, the plan priced at Rs 179 for 28 days now costs Rs 199, providing 2GB of data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMS. Similarly, the 84-day plan that was previously Rs 459 is now Rs 509, offering 6GB of data along with unlimited calling and 300 SMS. The annual plan priced at Rs 1799 has been revised to Rs 1999, including 24GB of data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMS for long-term users.

Vi has also raised tariffs on its data add-on plans for users needing extra data. The 1-day add-on plan now costs Rs 22, up from Rs 19, offering 1GB of additional data. The 3-day add-on plan, previously priced at Rs 39, now costs Rs 48 and provides 6GB of data.

Recent Developments

In the recently concluded spectrum sale, Vi’s spectrum spending amounted to about Rs 3,510 crore, nearly 12 times its Rs 300 crore earnest money deposit (EMD).

This spending, coupled with a recent fundraise of approximately Rs 23,000 crore, indicates that the telco is gearing up for network rollouts and intends to use its fresh 900 MHz spectrum to enhance the 4G experience and mitigate customer losses.