Vodafone Idea Expands Punjab Network Coverage with New Spectrum Deployment

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has upgraded its network in Punjab to improve indoor coverage, call quality, and data speeds. They’ve used new spectrum on over 570 sites across more than 320 towns. Customers in areas like Firozpur and Moga will benefit from faster connections. Additionally, the Department of Telecommunications is seeking a revival plan from Vi before granting a bank guarantee exemption.

Network Enhancement by Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a significant upgrade to its network in Punjab, aimed at enhancing indoor coverage and improving call quality, with an emphasis on boosting data speeds and connectivity. The operator revealed this upgrade on Monday, stating that it has deployed the 900MHz spectrum across over 570 sites in more than 320 towns to strengthen indoor connectivity.

Spectrum Deployment Across Punjab

In addition to this, Vi has increased the spectrum capacity in the 2100MHz band to 10MHz on over 600 sites across more than 520 towns. Furthermore, the spectrum capacity in the 2500MHz band has been doubled to 20MHz on more than 640 sites, enhancing data speeds for users in over 140 towns.

Vi has also executed further deployment of 10MHz capacity in the L2100 band on more than 1,900 sites across nearly 1,400 towns. This advancement will facilitate improved indoor connectivity and faster data speeds for customers in several districts, including Firozpur, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Rupnagar, and Faridkot, as well as towns like Nangal, Morinda, Anandpur Sahib, and Bagha Purana.

According to Deepak Rao, Cluster Business Head for Punjab, Haryana, HP, and J&K at Vodafone Idea, “Upgrading our network with L900, L2100, L2500, and L1800 is crucial for enhancing the customer experience. This ensures that our customers enjoy seamless connectivity and faster data speeds within their homes, offices, and public spaces.”

He added, “Our objective is to provide the best customer experience, and this upgrade demonstrates our commitment to delivering superior services to our customers in Punjab. In the upcoming months, we will remain focused on investing in our network infrastructure and introducing new offers to enhance customer experience.”

Department of Telecommunications Seeks Revival Plan

In a related development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reportedly requested a four- to five-year revival plan from Vodafone Idea prior to granting an exemption on their bank guarantee.

The telco has indicated that it is currently engaged in discussions with the DoT regarding a waiver of the bank guarantee, which the company is required to submit a year before the due date for payment of spectrum acquired prior to 2022.