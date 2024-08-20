Vodafone Idea Enhances Over 3,300 Sites with L900 Technology in Gujarat

Vodafone Idea has upgraded over 3,300 sites to L900 technology and 1,500 sites to L2100 technology in Gujarat. This upgrade aims to improve indoor 4G network experiences for customers, offering better coverage, improved calling, and faster data speeds. The upgrades follow a successful fundraising effort by the telecom company earlier this year.

Vodafone Idea Strengthens 4G Network in Gujarat

Vodafone Idea announced on Tuesday that it has upgraded over 3,300 sites to L900 technology across 26 districts in Gujarat to improve the indoor 4G network experience for its subscribers.

Enhanced Infrastructure

Additionally, the company has upgraded more than 1,500 sites to L2100 technology in regions including Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Amreli, Jamnagar, and Kheda, aimed at providing customers with faster data speeds.

Funding for Expansion

This expansion follows the completion of a successful funding round through a follow-on public offering (FPO) that occurred earlier this year.

Official Statement

“The deployment of L900 and L2100 technology is a significant milestone in enhancing Vi’s 4G network in Gujarat. This technology upgrade will empower our users with stronger indoor coverage, superior voice calling, and faster data speeds on Vi GIGAnet,” stated Sukanta Das, Cluster Business Head for Gujarat at Vodafone Idea.