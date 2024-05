Viavi Unveils Enhanced Timing Solutions for Critical Infrastructure

In Short:

Viavi Solutions has released SecurePNT 6200 with SecureTime services for reliable PNT in critical infrastructure. The timing clock integrates Fugro AtomiChron service for intelligent assurance using signals from various GPS and GNSS constellations. Viavi emphasizes the importance of timing security for essential services like 5G, transportation, and defense. The Fugro AtomiChron service enhances accuracy and protects against signal spoofing, providing resilience in critical infrastructure.