Verizon Consumer Connections Report Finds 129% Increase in Mobile Network Traffic

Verizon’s Consumer Connections Report shows a 129% increase in mobile network traffic in the past 5 years, driven by demand for seamless connectivity, video content, and state-to-state migration. Smartphone usage in cities rose by 34%, with 5G and LTE Home platforms growing by 111% in 2023. Video consumption accounted for 47% of mobile traffic, with TikTok and YouTube being popular. Users are moving states for warmer climates and lower living costs.



American wireless network operator Verizon has released its first Consumer Connections Report, revealing a significant 129 percent increase in total mobile network traffic over the past five years. The report, made public on Monday, delves into consumer behaviors, showcasing a growing demand for seamless connectivity, video content consumption, and state-to-state migration patterns across the United States influenced by factors such as the cost of living and space.

Demand for Connectivity – at Home or on the Go

The report’s key findings underscore a rise in mobile smartphone usage, with city-level usage climbing by 34 percent from an average of 11.5 GB per line in January 2022 to 15.5 GB per line by November 2023. Additionally, Verizon stated that its 5G and LTE Home platforms saw a 111 percent year-over-year growth, boasting nearly 1.9 million subscribers by the end of 2023.

Verizon Home Internet

Across all Verizon Home Internet technologies, consumers averaged 621GB of usage in 2023, with an average of 10 connected devices per household online.

Video Consumption

Video content dominated consumption, representing 47 percent of consumer mobile traffic in the latter half of 2023. Verizon noted that video-sharing platforms, particularly YouTube and TikTok, garnered a significant portion of daily app usage and weekly mobile consumption.

The report unveiled that US users spend approximately 1 hour 42 minutes per day on TikTok, around 1 hour on YouTube, and about 39 minutes on Facebook. Active users consume an average of 2.30GB per week on YouTube, 1.73GB per week on TikTok, and 0.46GB per week on Facebook.

Nation on the Move

Verizon highlighted a peak in interstate migration in 2021, based on the number of Verizon accounts that initiated the year in one state and then relocated to a different state during the year. Consumers are departing from New York and California in search of warmer climates, lower living costs, and more space, with the most popular state-to-state moves in 2023.

The most frequent moves out of New York were to Florida, New Jersey, and North Carolina. Likewise, the top moves departing California were to Arizona and Texas.