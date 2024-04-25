Vantage’s EUR1B Investment Marks Entry into Irish Market for Dublin Campus

Vantage Data Centers is investing over EUR 1 billion to build a new data center campus named DUB1 in Ireland. The campus, located near Dublin City Center, will have a total capacity of 52 MW with plans to expand in the future. The company is committed to using renewable energy sources and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. Vantage also secured a USD 3 billion green loan for its North American expansion.



Vantage Data Centers has announced its entry into the Irish market with the launch of a multi-phase data center campus named DUB1. The company will be investing over EUR 1 billion across several stages to facilitate the construction and operation of the campus in Ireland, which stands as one of the largest data center markets in Europe. The initial two phases will provide a total IT capacity of 52 MW, with the first phase anticipated to be operational by late 2024, Vantage revealed on Wednesday.

Vantage DUB1 Campus

The primary Ireland campus will be situated around 15 kilometers from Dublin City Center in Profile Park, Grange Castle. Spanning 22 acres, the 405,000-square-foot campus will include a 32 MW facility and a 20 MW facility. Moreover, the campus possesses additional land and power to accommodate a potential third facility in the future, according to the company.

Renewable Energy Initiatives

Similar to its other sites, the new campus is being constructed in accordance with Vantage’s sustainable strategy to achieve an annualized Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2, using minimal water for cooling purposes. Vantage has announced its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, aligning with Ireland’s climate action goals and the environmental targets of its key clients.

The DUB1 campus is set to incorporate a 100 MVA multi-fuel generation plant on-site that can operate on a mix of fuels, predominantly hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable fuel, and gas supplied by Gas Networks Ireland.

Community Partnership

Additionally, Vantage is planning to switch to HVO instead of traditional diesel fuel for its backup generators fleet and is actively seeking corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) for sustainable energy sources, like biomethane from local suppliers.

Vantage Data Centers commented, “With Dublin being one of the biggest data center markets globally, this expansion further cements Vantage’s position in the digital infrastructure revolution and signals the commencement of a strong collaboration with local authorities and the community.”

Green Loan for North American Expansion

Upon completion, DUB1 will mark Vantage’s 14th EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) campus. The establishment of the DUB1 campus in Ireland is projected to generate around 165 job opportunities.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Vantage Data Centers disclosed that it has secured a USD 3 billion green loan to support the ongoing development of its North American data center platform.