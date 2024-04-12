Vantage Data Centers to Expand in Zurich with Second Campus

Vantage Data Centers is opening a new campus, ZRH2, in Zurich this summer with 24MW capacity, expanding its computing services for businesses globally. Strategically located for easy access, the facility will cater to the rising demand for advanced computing in areas like artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. The campus will focus on sustainability with energy-efficient design features. Vantage aims to meet the growing demand for hyperscale data centers in Europe and worldwide.



Vantage Data Centers, a hyperscale data center provider, has announced the opening of its second Zurich campus (ZRH2) this summer. With 24 MW of critical IT capacity, this carrier-neutral facility will complement Vantage’s existing Zurich campus (ZRH1) and provide a combined capacity of 64 MW to meet the increasing computing needs of businesses.

Strategic Expansion

Vantage Data Centers stated that the launch of ZRH2, its 33rd global campus, comes in response to the growing global demand for advanced computing capabilities, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications.

Situated 30 kilometers north of Zurich’s City Center in Glattfelden, ZRH2 offers 226,000 square feet (21,000 square meters) of space for hyper scalers, cloud providers, and large enterprises. The campus is conveniently located 20 kilometers from Vantage’s ZRH1 campus in Winterthur and just 15 minutes from Zurich Airport.

“Zurich is experiencing rapid growth as a data center market due to its central location and global financial leadership. We anticipate further growth in this market based on customer demand,” said Vantage Data Centers EMEA.

“The demand for highly efficient, hyperscale data centers is increasing across Europe and worldwide to support next-generation applications, from powerful AI models to high-performance computing and cloud transformation. Vantage is ready to meet this demand from both current and new customers, and we are excited to open our latest data center this summer,” added Vantage Data Centers.

Sustainable Design Focus

Vantage Data Centers emphasized that ZRH2 will prioritize energy efficiency as part of its “Sustainable by Design” approach, with industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE) metrics. The facility will also implement waste heat utilization techniques to reduce external energy consumption.

Furthermore, ZRH2 will provide waste heat to a nearby hotel and seminar center, along with incorporating rainwater infiltration and green roof features to minimize environmental impact.

The company is on track to onboard customers to ZRH2 this summer to meet the growing regional demand.