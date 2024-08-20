Unpacking the Surge in India’s Smartphone Export Growth

In Short:
In 2023-24, India’s smartphone exports rose to over $15 billion, mainly due to Apple’s manufacturing. However, India remains reliant on importing components for smartphones. While exports increased in volume and average value, much of the gain comes from assembly rather than manufacturing. The US is now India’s largest market, but imports of smartphone components also surged, highlighting the need for further development in local manufacturing.
India’s Smartphone Exports Hit New Heights
**India** is making waves in the global smartphone market! In the fiscal year 2023-24, the nation’s smartphone exports skyrocketed to over **$15 billion**, a significant jump from **$11 billion** the previous year, according to recently released government data. A notable portion of this increase can be attributed to **Apple**, whose manufacturing operations in India are thriving. By early 2024, India’s exports were averaging an impressive **$1.6 billion** every month.