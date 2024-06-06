Trai urges mobile users to report fraudulent calls, SMSes, and WhatsApp messages to DoT

The telecom regulator in Kolkata has warned mobile users about fraudulent calls and messages from agencies pretending to be Trai and threatening disconnections. Trai does not send messages about disconnection and has not authorized third-party agencies to do so. Citizens are urged to report such communications through the telecom department’s platform to prevent cybercrime and financial fraud. Perpetrators are using fake notices to deceive individuals into installing malware or clicking phishing links.

Telecom Regulator Warns of Fraudulent Calls and Messages

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued a warning to mobile users to be cautious of fraudulent calls, text messages, and WhatsApps from third-party agencies claiming to be the regulatory authority and threatening disconnections.

The regulator clarified that it does not initiate communications regarding mobile number disconnections through messages or official notices and has not authorized any third-party agency to contact customers for such purposes.

Any communication claiming to be from Trai and threatening mobile disconnection should be treated as a potential fraudulent attempt, and users are urged to report such incidents through the telecom department’s Chakshu facility on the Sanchar Saathi platform.

The regulator highlighted that fraudsters were sending forged notices resembling official communications from senior Trai officers, alleging illegal activities associated with the recipient’s mobile number and pressuring them to contact law enforcement or risk service termination.

These malicious actors may also try to trick individuals into installing malware or clicking phishing links. In case of any confirmed instances of cybercrime, mobile users are advised to report to the designated cybercrime helpline ‘1930’.