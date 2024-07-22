Trai to announce updated QoS norms for 4G services soon

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is developing new quality of service (QoS) norms for 4G services in India. These norms will not apply to 5G networks yet. Trai will likely require major telecom carriers to share data monthly. The aim is to improve wireless coverage by addressing service quality issues at a more local level. QoS rules were last revised in 2017 to address call drops.

TRAI to Introduce Revised QoS Norms for 4G Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is set to unveil updated quality of service (QoS) regulations for 4G telecom services in India in the coming weeks, as per a senior official.

Details of the Announcement

The official, who chose to remain unnamed, disclosed that the consultative process has been concluded, and the revised norms will be released shortly.

Notably, the new standards will not be immediately applicable to 5G networks, given the ongoing rollout efforts by telecom service providers.

Impact on Telecom Carriers

The watchdog is expected to instruct established telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL to share data on a monthly basis.

Moreover, the sector regulator aims to introduce more detailed criteria for commercial mobile broadband services to enhance wireless coverage, particularly addressing black spots at local levels.

Enhancing Service Quality

Experts suggest that the current benchmarks, based on licensed service areas, overlook localized service quality issues in various scenarios, leading to inconsistent performance.

Concerns have been raised regarding poor QoS performance in certain states or Union Territories, with Trai emphasizing the need for periodic reviews of QoS regulations to ensure continual improvement.

Back in 2017, amendments were made to the QoS rules of 2009 to tackle call drop issues in cellular networks, showcasing a commitment to enhancing service reliability.

As the telecom industry evolves, Trai’s move to introduce revised QoS norms reflects a proactive approach to address emerging challenges and ensure a seamless digital experience for consumers.