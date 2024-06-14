TRAI expands telecom consumer education fund, Telecom News

In Short:

The regulator has made changes to rules governing a fund for telecom consumer education and protection. The fund can now be used for more purposes, including audit expenses and participation of consumer group representatives in meetings. The regulator rejected telcos’ requests to use the fund for consumer education workshops and to increase telco representation in the committee overseeing the fund. Telcos will not be compensated for mandatory text alerts as they are meant to be given for free. Amendments were also made due to bank mergers and changes in consumer protection laws.