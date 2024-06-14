TRAI declares no charges for users with multiple SIMs

TRAI refutes reports of charging users for multiple SIMs, calling it false and misleading. Discussion paper floated on ‘Revision of National Numbering Plan’ to ensure efficient allocation of TI resources. TRAI advocates minimum regulatory intervention and self-regulation of market forces. DoT also denies plans to charge customers for multiple SIMs, calling claims baseless. DoT oversees allocation of TI resources in line with global standards.

TRAI Refutes Reports of Charging Customers for Multiple SIMs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a statement refuting recent media reports that claimed the regulator planned to charge users holding multiple SIMs or mobile connections. TRAI clarified that the speculation about imposing fees on customers for holding multiple SIMs is unequivocally false.

Consultation Paper on Revision of National Numbering Plan

On June 6, 2024, TRAI released a consultation paper on ‘Revision of National Numbering Plan’ to seek industry views on whether financial disincentives should be imposed on telecom operators if allocated telecommunications identifier (TI) resources remain unused.

The regulator emphasized the importance of TIs in efficiently managing telecommunications networks, especially with the advent of 5G technology. TRAI invited stakeholders to provide feedback on the need for a charging mechanism for TI resources to ensure their efficient usage.

Response from Telecom Carriers

In response to the consultation paper, telecom carriers expressed concerns about potential additional costs being passed on to subscribers if fees were introduced for the sale of preferred numbers. TRAI reiterated its stance on promoting forbearance and self-regulation in the telecom market.

Statement from Department of Telecommunications

The Department of Telecommunications, in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), also debunked the rumors about TRAI planning to charge customers for multiple SIMs or numbering resources. DoT affirmed that the claims were baseless and aimed at misleading the public.

DoT currently oversees the allocation of TI resources for both landline and mobile networks in India in alignment with global standards set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).