TRAI chief announces upcoming consultation paper on satcom spectrum allocation

The telecom regulator in India will begin consultation in a month to decide on terms for allocating spectrum for satellite-based telecom services. The TRAI Chairman expressed optimism about the flourishing satellite communications sector and its potential to enhance the country. The consultation will focus on assigning spectrum through an administrative process for certain satellite-based communication services, with a consultation paper expected to be issued in September.

TRAI to Begin Consultation Process for Spectrum Allocation for Satellite-based Telecom Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will initiate the consultation process within a month to determine the terms, conditions, and other modalities for the administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite-based telecom services. This announcement was made by TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti during the ‘India SatCom 2024’ event organized by the Broadband India Forum (BIF).

Government’s Request for Recommendations

Lahoti highlighted the growth potential of India’s satellite communications sector and its ability to propel the country to new heights. He mentioned that the Telecom Act includes provisions for spectrum assignment through an administrative process for specific satellite-based communication services. The government has approached TRAI for recommendations on the terms and conditions for spectrum assignment in this context.

TRAI is in the process of drafting a consultation paper on this important matter. Lahoti mentioned, “We have received a reference from the government, and it should take about a month to issue the consultation paper. You can expect it around the first week of September.”

Key Focus Areas of the Consultation Paper

The upcoming consultation paper will address various aspects, including pricing and other relevant issues related to spectrum allocation for satellite-based telecom services.