TRAI bans immediate SIM porting after swapping

In Short:

TRAI has changed the rules for mobile number portability, where you switch from one network to another. If you recently swapped your SIM card due to loss or damage, you cannot port out to a new network for at least 7 days. This is to prevent fraud. You will need to go to your telecom operator’s store with a valid ID to get a new SIM.

TRAI Amends MNP Rules: New Regulation Introduced

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made changes to the mobile number portability (MNP) regulations. These regulations, first introduced in 2009, have seen nine amendments over time, with the latest being the ninth one. The recent amendment states that telecom subscribers cannot switch to a new network operator immediately after swapping their SIM cards. SIM swapping usually occurs in cases where the SIM card is lost or damaged, and the subscriber requests a new SIM from their operator.

New Rule: Waiting Period After SIM Swap

Following a SIM swap, TRAI has mandated a waiting period of at least 7 days before a subscriber can port out of their current network. The telecom service providers (TSPs) are not allowed to issue a Unique Porting Code (UPC) if the subscriber’s SIM has been swapped within 7 days. This measure aims to protect subscribers from fraudulent activities and spam.

TRAI explained in a statement, “These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the practice of porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap or replacement by unscrupulous elements. Through these amendment regulations, an additional criterion for rejection of the request for allocation of UPC has been introduced. Specifically, the UPC should not be allocated if the request for UPC has been made before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number.”

Enhanced Consumer Protection

This amendment is part of TRAI’s efforts to ensure a secure and seamless experience for consumers with their telecom service providers. In case of a lost or damaged SIM card, subscribers are advised to visit their operator’s store with valid identification to initiate a SIM swap.



