Top 8 Netflix Shows Released in May – Must-See Immediately

Top Netflix Shows Released in May

Introduction

May has been a busy month for new book releases, with fans of romance and thrillers expressing satisfaction with the latest selection. One notable release was Season 3 of Bridgerton, which captured the hearts of viewers with its captivating romance between Colin and Penelope. Another standout show is Heeramandi, drawing attention with Gajagamini’s performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s creation. Here is a list of popular Netflix series currently available in May:

Queen of Tears

In the K-drama Queen of Tears, viewers witness the three tumultuous years of marriage between Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo, exploring crises and rekindled love. A must-watch for fans of drama series on Netflix.

The Railway Men – The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984

The Railway Men tells the untold story of heroic railroad workers who risked their lives during the tragic 1984 Bhopal gas leak. Based on true events, this series sheds light on their bravery.

Bridgerton Season 3

Welcome to Season 3 of Bridgerton! Packed with drama, rumors, and romance, this season follows the charming Colin and the determined Penelope. Will love prevail in the face of obstacles?

Baby Reindeer

In Baby Reindeer, the story of comedian Richard Gadd’s encounter with a stalker unfolds, delving into themes of generosity and trauma. A gripping tale of a life-changing event.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal: Season 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal delves into the infamous dating service’s scandalous exposure through a major data breach. Explore the impact on relationships in this compelling documentary series.

Bodkin

Bodkin follows the mysterious disappearances of three individuals in an Irish town, unraveling a web of suspense and drama as podcasters investigate the case.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali portrays the lives of courtesans in Lahore’s red-light district during India’s fight for independence. A period drama filled with intrigue.

Mamla Legal Hai

Mamla Legal Hai is a workplace comedy set at Patparganj District Court, following quirky lawyers tackling oddball cases with wit and humor. A series that offers a unique blend of dark comedy and reality.