TEPC’s push for Indian telecom product exports to global markets.

TEPC Explores Global Markets to Promote Made in India Telecom Products

The Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) is actively looking into expanding its presence in global markets. According to Director General Arun Gupta, TEPC is participating in various international trade shows to showcase Made in India products. The focus is on regions like ASEAN, Africa, Europe, and other developing economies.

TEPC, established by the Government of India, aims to boost the export of telecom equipment and services. Gupta emphasized the goal of achieving USD 100 billion in telecom equipment exports by 2047 through a 15% year-on-year growth strategy.

During the ATX Enterprise exhibition in Singapore, where TEPC was represented, Gupta shared that the organization has over 160 members and the industry’s export value averages at USD 8 billion annually. The export campaign primarily highlights optical fibre, network, and 4G & 5G equipment manufacturers.

Amit Pasari, a governing council member of TEPC, mentioned that India was represented by 27 companies and 110 delegates at the exhibition. He highlighted the government’s focus on research and development in the telecom equipment sector, promoting Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) development.

Pasari also discussed the allocation of 5% of the Universal Service Obligation Fund for technology development in the sector. Among the international exhibitors at ATX Enterprise, Inovonics Broadcast from California is working closely with Indian radio and broadcast stations to transition to digital systems from analogue.

Mukesh Chaudhary, regional sales manager for South Asia and the Middle East at Inovonics, mentioned their collaboration with All India Radio for digital system upgrades, showcasing the potential in the Indian market. Inovonics, with a global presence of over 52 years, serves numerous stations in Indian metros and state capitals.