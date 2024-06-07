Telecom companies seek 6 GHz spectrum band and non-commercial power tariff

The telecom industry in India has demanded the 6 GHz frequency band for 5G services and industrial electricity tariff rates for infrastructure. They also want the implementation of RoW framework and updated ITU regulations. Telcos warn that not allocating the band for 5G could impact investments. They also seek rationalization of EMF norms. High electricity costs and strict EMF limits are hindering network expansion and quality service delivery.

Telecom Industry Seeks Government Support for Spectrum and Infrastructure

The telecom industry has presented a new set of demands to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its third term. The demands include the identification of the 6 GHz frequency band, non-commercial electric power transmission, and implementation of the right of way (RoW) framework to support the expansion of telecom services in India.

Key Demands:

Allocation of 6 GHz spectrum band for 5G/IMT services

Industrial/utility electricity tariff rates for telecom infrastructure

Formulation of National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP) to include 6GHz band for IMT services

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing major players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, emphasized the importance of these demands for the growth of the telecom sector. Telecom operators have been pushing for the 6 GHz radio waves to support the deployment of 5G services in the country.

Challenges and Concerns:

Disagreements with proponents of Wi-Fi over delicensing the 6 GHz band

High cost of commercial grid electricity tariffs affecting operational expenses

Need for on-ground adoption of right-of-way (RoW) rules by local authorities

Rationalization of electromagnetic field (EMF) norms to align with global standards

COAI and industry experts have underscored the significance of addressing these challenges to ensure the seamless delivery of quality services to consumers. The telecom sector awaits government decisions and support to facilitate its growth and expansion in the country.