Telcos push for 6GHz spectrum for 5G expansion, call for TRAI review of pricing

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has asked the government to provide 6GHz spectrum for 5G networks. COAI also wants a fair data network policy forcing big traffic generators to pay telcos. The association believes India can save $10 billion yearly in 5G deployment with the 6GHz band. COAI also wants TRAI to review spectrum prices and remove rollout obligations. The upcoming 5G spectrum sale is on June 25.

COAI Urges Government for 6GHz Spectrum Band for 5G Expansion

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has requested the government to allocate 6GHz mid-band spectrum to facilitate the expansion of 5G mobile networks. This move is essential to meet the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Key Points:

COAI emphasizes the importance of 6GHz spectrum band for 5G deployment.

India could save up to $10 billion annually in 5G network deployment through the 6GHz spectrum band.

COAI seeks redressal of industry concerns regarding spectrum pricing and revenue issues.

The upcoming 5G spectrum sale is scheduled for June 25, with airwaves in eight bands on offer.

COAI also highlights the challenges faced by telecom operators due to the increasing data traffic on their networks. This surge in data usage has led to quality of service (QoS) issues and a negative impact on customer experience.

The association urges the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to reconsider spectrum pricing recommendations and address the exploitation of telecom infrastructure by large traffic generators (LTGs).

COAI warns that the financial loss incurred by the government due to this exploitation could reach Rs 10,000 crores, a figure that is expected to rise with the advancement of AI and video streaming technologies.