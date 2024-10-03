Tata Electronics to Resume Partial Operations at Fire-Damaged Plant Thursday

Tata Electronics plans to restart partial operations at its fire-damaged factory in Tamil Nadu starting Thursday. The factory was closed since September 28 due to a significant fire in a chemical storage area. The company is prioritizing employee safety and will ensure full pay during this time. There are sufficient iPhone parts in stock to meet demand for the next three months.

Tata Electronics has announced its intention to partially resume operations at its factory in Tamil Nadu, which was significantly affected by a fire incident. The facility has been closed since September 28, following a massive blaze that erupted in a chemical storage area within the Hosur plant.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we have been working diligently to support our team and identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility,” the company stated.

The organization also confirmed plans to reactivate work in various sections of the factory starting today. In its efforts to return to full operational capacity, Tata Electronics reassured that all team members will continue to receive their full pay during this period.

The affected facility is responsible for manufacturing smartphone cases for Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. Fortunately, the recent fire incident is not anticipated to disrupt the supply of iPhones, as the company is reported to possess adequate stock levels to satisfy demand for the next three months.