SK Telecom Reveals 6G Infrastructure Vision for the AI Age

SK Telecom (SKT) has released a new 42-page white paper discussing the future of telecom with a focus on 6G and AI. They emphasize shifting from just making money from data traffic to enhancing infrastructure value. Key elements for this evolution include “Cloud-Native, Green-Native, and AI-Native” technologies. SKT aims to lead in developing AI-powered networks and encourages building a global ecosystem for new business models.

Overview of SK Telecom’s Vision for 6G

SK Telecom (SKT) posits that the evolution of the next-generation telecommunications industry must transition from solely generating revenue from traffic demands to a more profound focus on enhancing the intrinsic value of the infrastructure itself. In a newly released white paper, SKT explores the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within telecom infrastructure during the forthcoming 6G era, advocating for a flexible network architecture grounded in a concept known as ‘Generation Mix.’ This approach seeks an optimal integration of legacy mobile communication technologies in response to data traffic demands and specialized services.

Details of the Latest 6G White Paper

On Tuesday, SK Telecom published a comprehensive 42-page report titled SK Telecom 6G White Paper: View on Future AI Telco Infrastructure, which delineates the anticipated evolutionary trajectory of next-generation telecom network infrastructure through the convergence of AI and telecommunications.

Key Components of 6G Infrastructure

In its inaugural 6G white paper released last year, SKT presented an analysis concerning critical requirements for 6G standardization, technology trends, candidate frequency allocations, and other pertinent factors.

In this latest edition, SKT identifies the essential components for the evolution of 6G infrastructure as ‘Cloud-Native, Green-Native, and AI-Native.’ The report also articulates the direction of this evolution, guided by the principles of ubiquitous intelligence as outlined in the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) 6G Framework Recommendations (IMT-2030).

According to Yu Takki, Vice President and Head of the Infra Technology Office at SKT, “Through this white paper, we aim to present the direction of the next-generation infrastructure evolution based on Telco Edge AI and explore the expansion of the relevant ecosystem.” He further stated, “We are committed to leading the transition to 6G by developing AI-powered wireless and wired networks that create new value through the convergence of AI and telecommunications.”

The Concept of Telco Edge AI

SKT’s white paper also emphasizes the introduction of ‘Telco Edge AI’ infrastructure. This concept seeks to integrate telecom network infrastructure with AI, thereby facilitating real-time data processing and AI service delivery simultaneously.

Additionally, SKT elaborates that the integration of AI solutions into telecom infrastructure can significantly enhance the value of telecommunications networks through real-time AI inference capabilities.

Commitment to Building a Global Ecosystem

In conclusion, SK Telecom underscores the necessity of cultivating a global ecosystem, unearthing viable business models, and fostering technological advancements in the AI era.