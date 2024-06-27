Satellite technology to boost connectivity in remote regions: TRAI chief

According to senior officials at the India Space Congress, satellite technology is growing fast and will improve connectivity in remote areas. The private space sector in India is receiving significant investments, with over 200 startups working on deep technologies. Officials emphasize the need to inspire innovation for humanity through space exploration and anticipate a 60% growth in Indian space investments over the next 10 years.

Satellite Technology to Enhance Connectivity in Remote Regions: TRAI Official

A senior official of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India highlighted the crucial role of satellite technology in improving connectivity in remote areas. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, emphasized this during the India Space Congress 2024 conference organized by SIA-India.

Private Sector Enthusiastic About Space Industry

Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, mentioned that the space industry is witnessing deep technological advancements with more than 200 startups actively involved. He also noted a positive investment outlook, highlighting the private space sector in India receiving $135 million in investments in 2023.

ISRO’s Contribution and Future Plans

S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, stated that the agency has built significant space capabilities and talent in the country. He emphasized the need for new actors to scale India’s space operations and mentioned the upcoming launch of GSAT-20, a high-throughput Ka-band Satellite with over 50gbps high bandwidth connectivity capacity.

Global Recognition for Indian Space Sector

Rainer Horn, Partner and Managing Director of Novaspace, predicted a 60% growth in Indian space investments over the next decade. He acknowledged India’s position as a serious global player in space activities.

Integrating Indian Ecosystem into Global Supply Chain

Subba Rao Pavuluri, President of SIA-India & Chairman & MD of Ananth Technologies Limited, highlighted the integration of the Indian ecosystem into the global supply chain to make India a hub for global satellite manufacturing.