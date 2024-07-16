Samsung projects over 200 mln Gen AI phones by 2024: TM Roh

Samsung plans to bring generative AI to over 200 million smartphones by the end of the year, starting with its latest foldables and wearables. The company is working on a hybrid approach, combining cloud computing and on-device processing, to make AI features available on budget A-series smartphones. Samsung is focusing on developing sophisticated yet lightweight AI models and aims to bring cloud-based AI features to work on-device to reduce costs. The company is also investing in R&D efforts in India to enhance AI capabilities in Galaxy devices.

Samsung Expects Generative AI to Reach Over 200 Million Smartphones

Samsung anticipates that generative AI will be integrated into more than 200 million smartphones by the end of the year, with the release of its latest foldables and wearable devices. TM Roh, the head of Samsung’s mobile business, made this announcement.

Hybrid Approach

Roh stated that Samsung is taking a hybrid approach by combining cloud computing and on-device processing to introduce generative AI technology to a wider audience. The company is also working on bringing AI-based features to its budget A-series smartphones.

Advancements in On-Device AI

Roh highlighted the importance of optimizing on-device AI capabilities, mentioning that Samsung is ahead of the competition in developing sophisticated yet lightweight AI models. The company is focusing on R&D efforts to enhance the power of Galaxy AI for a broader user base.

Investments in AI Capabilities

Roh emphasized Samsung’s commitment to investing in AI capabilities to improve user experience and productivity. He also praised the R&D teams in Bengaluru and Noida for their contributions to developing AI features in Galaxy devices.

Market Importance and Future Plans

Roh acknowledged the significance of the Indian market for Samsung and highlighted the company’s ongoing collaborations and efforts in the region. He expressed high expectations from Indian consumers and mentioned upcoming initiatives to engage with them.

Monetization and Challenges

Roh discussed the challenges of implementing generative AI technology in budget smartphones due to hardware limitations. He indicated that Samsung is exploring different approaches to integrate AI features based on hardware capabilities.

Future Initiatives

In the coming days, Samsung plans to engage with consumers through various programs and activities, including sponsorships related to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the company is a major sponsor starting on June 23.

(The journalist is in Paris to cover Samsung Unpacked at the invitation of the company)