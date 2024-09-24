Samsung defends wage policy as Tamil Nadu plant strike reaches week three

Samsung’s factory in India is facing a significant strike, the largest in recent years, as workers demand salary increases. The company claims to provide good pay, overtime, and a safe work environment yet warned strikers they won’t get paid. This unrest could impact Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” initiative, aimed at boosting electronics production. Efforts are ongoing to resolve the dispute.

The Samsung factory is situated adjacent to facilities belonging to global corporations such as Foxconn and Dell in a region renowned for its automobile and electronics manufacturing. In response to ongoing worker protests, Samsung emphasized that its employees are entitled to overtime pay and various allowances. The company expressed its commitment to fostering a workplace environment that upholds the highest standards of health, safety, and welfare. Samsung also conveyed its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with employees to address their concerns and facilitate their return to work promptly.

The protests at Samsung factories pose a challenge to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s initiative aimed at attracting more foreign investment through the “Make in India” campaign. This initiative seeks to triple electronics production to $500 billion over the next six years, making the ongoing strike one of the largest in recent years in India.

Efforts to Resolve Dispute

Veera Raghava Rao, Tamil Nadu’s labor secretary, stated on Tuesday that efforts are underway to resolve the situation amicably.

Workers’ Demands

According to the labor organization CITU, which is advocating for the striking workers, Samsung employees currently earn an average monthly wage of 25,000 rupees (approximately $300). The workers are demanding an increase to 36,000 rupees (around $430) per month over the next three years.

Last week, Samsung cautioned its striking employees that they would not receive wages should the protests continue, as reported by Reuters.