RingCentral eyes India as strategic market for business growth, pursues commercial deals: Sathesh Murthy

RingCentral Inc. Sees India as Key Destination for Business Growth

RINGCENTRAL INC. views India as a strategic location for expanding and advancing its business due to the abundant talent pool available in the country. Sathesh Murthy, Managing Director & Engineering Head, RingCentral India, emphasized India’s potential in achieving self-reliance in the telecom and technology sectors.

Commercial Deals and Expansion Plans

RingCentral Inc. anticipates finalizing commercial agreements with Indian clients this year for its cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The company aims to convert its beta programs into paying customers and has already initiated discussions with potential clients.

Focus on Cloud Telephony Services

The beta customers of RingCentral are currently testing its cloud telephony services. Murthy highlighted the smooth progress in the beta testing phase and mentioned that RingCentral has its sights set on providing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offerings that are compliant with Indian regulations.

Future Plans and Partnerships

RingCentral’s next steps include forming partnerships with major telecom carriers in India and establishing data centers. The company envisions starting operations in the Karnataka circles initially and expanding its footprint across the country gradually.

The Department of Telecommunications granted RingCentral a Unified License in 2021, enabling the firm to offer its UCaaS and CCaaS solutions in India. With a focus on becoming self-contained and independent in India, RingCentral is committed to furthering its presence in the region.