Resorts World Cruises Introduces Integrated MEO-LEO Service by SES

Resorts World Cruises has partnered with SES to install MEO and LEO service on Genting Dream and Resorts World One cruise ships, offering high-speed connectivity. This is Asia’s first deployment of SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO Service, providing up to 1.5 Gbps for guests. Carnival also announced that all its ships now have Starlink’s internet for reliable Wi-Fi.

Resorts World Cruises to Deploy Integrated MEO-LEO Service From SES

International cruise line operator Resorts World Cruises has partnered with Luxembourg-based satellite connectivity provider SES to equip its flagship, Genting Dream, with a fully integrated Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service. Similar plans are in place for the Resorts World One cruise ship. This installation aims to deliver reliable high-speed connectivity, elevating the guest experience at sea, as announced by SES on Monday.

Asia’s First Deployment

SES has revealed that Resorts World Cruises will be the first cruise line in Asia to utilize the new integrated offering, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO Service. This deployment will allow guests to enjoy seamless connectivity throughout the ship’s onboard facilities, including Palace suites, spas, and entertainment options.

Service Launch

In September 2023, SES launched Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO, an end-to-end service that combines MEO and Starlink’s LEO satellite coverage. This service can offer connectivity speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps to cater to both passengers and crew onboard the ship.

SES commented on the agreement, stating, “With our fully integrated, end-to-end service that combines the strengths of multiple orbits, we are pleased to deliver unparalleled connectivity that enhances cruise liners’ advanced onboard offerings and helps companies stay ahead in the industry.”

Carnival’s Recent Announcement

Recent reports from TelecomTalk highlight that Carnival, another prominent cruise company, has achieved 100% implementation of Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet connectivity on its global fleet. This implementation ensures reliable Wi-Fi services across Carnival’s extensive portfolio of over 90 ships.