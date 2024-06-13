Reliance’s Jio Platforms progresses in launching satellite internet in India

Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms and SES have received approval to operate satellites in India for providing high-speed internet. Other companies like Inmarsat, Starlink, and Amazon’s Kuiper are also seeking approval. India’s satellite internet market is expected to grow significantly. PM Modi’s government is encouraging foreign investment in the space industry, leading to increased investor interest in the sector. IN-SPACe will soon authorize private companies to operate ground stations.

Reliance Jio Platforms and SES Joint Venture Approved to Operate Satellites in India

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Approval Granted for Satellite-Based High-Speed Internet

A joint venture between Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms and Luxembourg-based SES has received approval from the Indian space regulator, IN-SPACe, to operate satellites in India. The venture, named Orbit Connect India, aims to provide gigabit fibre internet access through satellite technology.

Competition in the Satellite Communication Sector

The approvals, granted in April and June, allow Orbit Connect India to operate satellites above India. Companies like Amazon.com and Elon Musk’s Starlink have also been seeking approval to launch satellite communication services in the country.

IN-SPACe chairman, Pawan Goenka, confirmed that another company, Inmarsat, has also received approval to operate satellites over India. Both Starlink and Amazon.com’s Kuiper have submitted applications for the same.

Expected Growth in Satellite Broadband Market

The satellite broadband service market in India is projected to grow significantly over the next few years, reaching $1.9 billion by 2030. The government’s recent initiatives to open up the space industry to foreign investment have attracted a surge in investor interest.

Future Developments in India’s Space Industry

IN-SPACe plans to authorize private companies to operate ground stations, allowing satellite operators to download data as they pass over India. Prime Minister Modi’s government has been actively promoting the development of the country’s space industry, leading to increased investments and innovation in the sector.

