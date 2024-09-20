Reliance Jio’s 5G Stack Highlights Strengths of Make in India, Says Mardikar

Reliance Jio showcased its 5G technology, highlighting its “design-in-India” approach. Jio’s 5G network, which serves over 100 million users, was rapidly expanded using AI and machine learning, covering nearly 90% of India in just a year. With 500 million customers consuming vast amounts of data, Jio has become the world’s largest telecom operator, handling 10% of global data traffic.

Reliance Jio Showcases Strengths in Homegrown 5G Technology

Reliance Jio has underscored its commitment to “design-in-India” and “make-in-India” with the unveiling of its indigenous 5G stack. During a technology address at the inaugural ETTelecom Industries Innovation Summit 2024, Shyam P Mardikar, President and Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, emphasized the significance of Jio’s innovations in reinforcing the nation’s technological capabilities.

Commitment to Indian Innovation

Mardikar stated, “Like Bell Labs, we are trying to inculcate capabilities at Jio Labs. In fact, design in India, create in India, make in India, and deliver in India, there is no better paradigm to display rather than this (Jio 5G stack).”

Intellectual Property and Technological Advancements

The telecom giant possesses its own intellectual property rights in various key areas including 5G radios, 5G Core, AI/ML platforms, and Cloud infrastructure deployment. Additionally, these innovations support a software-as-a-service (SaaS) consumption model through its in-house subscription engine and marketplace products, as outlined in the summit presentation.

Rapid Expansion and User Base

Reliance Jio has achieved remarkable expansion of its fifth-generation network, leveraging digital twin technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). Currently, Jio’s 5G network supports over 100 million unique users. Mardikar highlighted that within a year since October 2022, the company activated approximately a million 5G cells, ensuring coverage for nearly 90% of the Indian population, compared to 99.2% coverage achieved with its 4G network in its launch year.

Data Consumption Trends

Furthermore, the CTO noted a notable increase in blended data consumption on Jio’s advanced wireless networks relative to its previous 4G services. Reliance Jio has emerged as the world’s largest telecom operator, now managing 10% of the global data traffic. “Almost 10% of every bit and byte consumed on the planet is utilized on our network, which is underpinned by the core technology we’ve built,” Mardikar remarked.

Currently, Jio’s base of nearly 500 million customers consumes roughly 40 crore gigabytes (GBs) of data daily. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without our ability to effectively implement the whole 5G upgrade,” he concluded.