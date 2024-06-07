Reliance Jio’s 5G FWA and mobile service quality remain consistent: Opensignal

Reliance Jio is doing well with its 5G services, maintaining quality for both fixed wireless access and mobile services. They aim to connect 100 million premises in India with their 5G offering. Airtel is also preparing to deploy 5G FWA services. Both companies have launched 5G fixed broadband services in key metros. JioAirFiber is available in thousands of cities, leading to strong adoption.

Reliance Jio Maintaining Quality for 5G FWA and Mobile Services: Opensignal Report

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom operator, has been consistently ensuring service quality for its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile services, as per a report by Opensignal, a network testing and analysis firm.

Service Quality Alignment

The report highlights that throughout the day, both FWA and mobile service quality scores remain closely aligned. In the evening, the difference between FWA and mobile scores narrows, particularly as more users access FWA services. Robert Wyrzykowski, Principal Data Analyst at Opensignal, noted that Jio’s deployment of 5G standalone (SA) and a dedicated network slice for 5G FWA service aids in managing network congestion, despite the average JioAirFiber user consuming around 400GB of data monthly.

Future Expansion and Service Offerings

Wyrzykowski stated that Jio’s focus on 5G FWA aligns with its objective to connect 100 million premises in India. Additionally, Jio’s recent plan offering 15 streaming applications with fixed broadband packages showcases the network’s ability to handle increased video streaming demand. Meanwhile, competitors like Bharti Airtel are also gearing up to launch 5G FWA services.

Expansion Strategies by Reliance Jio and Airtel

Both Jio and Airtel have introduced 5G fixed broadband services in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai at affordable rates. Jio’s basic AirFiber plan, priced at Rs 599, includes 30Mbps speed for 30 days and a complimentary Wi-Fi router with every plan. The company charges Rs 1,000 for outdoor unit installation, which can be waived with an annual payment.

Future Plans and Market Expansion

Reliance Jio aims to offer fiber-like broadband services through JioAirFiber in nearly 6,000 towns across India, according to Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm. The availability of JioAirFiber has generated significant demand in big cities and tier-2 towns. Similarly, Airtel is working on expanding its 5G FWA services to more cities to meet growing demand. Gopal Vittal, MD of Airtel, highlighted the gradual shift towards standalone deployment for 5G FWA to complement areas where fiber infrastructure is lacking.