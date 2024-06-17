Reliance Jio experiences 80% surge in TM Forum collaboration; innovation hub advances, according to Akash Ambani

In Short:

Reliance Jio has collaborated with TM Forum to increase resource contribution by 80% from members. The Innovation Hub in Mumbai is focusing on AI development and Open Digital Architecture. Akash Ambani mentioned the rapid progress in leveraging AI and commercial deployment. Microsoft joining as a new member indicates the beginning of a transformative journey. The pilot phase of the program will conclude in 2024 with new projects starting thereafter.

Reliance Jio’s Collaboration with TM Forum Sees 80% Increase in Resource Contribution

Reliance Jio’s chairman, Akash Ambani, has reported a significant 80% rise in resource contribution from members of the TM Forum following their collaboration in the technology and telecom industry.

Progress in Innovation

Speaking at the TM Forum’s annual DTW – Ignite conference, Ambani shared his excitement about the progress made since the launch of the TM Forum Innovation Hub in September last year. He highlighted the development and deployment of generative AI and the exploration of new services.

“The increase in resource contribution from participating members demonstrates the value of collaborative efforts,” Ambani mentioned.

Expansion and Transformation

As Reliance Jio looks forward to welcoming new members like Microsoft, Ambani emphasized that the journey is just beginning. He expressed his privilege to be part of this transformative initiative.

The Innovation Hub in Mumbai, established in collaboration with TM Forum, is focused on accelerating the development of Generative AI, Large Language Models, and Open Digital Architecture.

Key Initiatives and Partners

Located at the Reliance Corporate IT Park in Navi Mumbai, the Innovation Hub houses teams from leading telecom and tech companies, including founding members such as Accenture, Deutsche Telekom, Google Cloud, Orange, Reliance Jio, Telenor, and Vodafone.

The pilot phase of the Innovation Hub program is expected to conclude in March 2024, with plans for a third pilot project to begin shortly after. TM Forum Members will have the opportunity to apply to join existing projects or propose new ones in 2024.