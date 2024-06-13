Ram Mohan Naidu to prioritize air travel convenience as new aviation minister

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the new aviation minister, aims to make flying easier for passengers by focusing on comfort, convenience, safety, and affordable airfares. At just 36, he is the youngest minister in Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet. Naidu plans to address rising airfares and improve air connectivity in Andhra Pradesh. He also plans to utilize technology like AI and social media to address passenger grievances in real time.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Prioritizes Passenger Comfort

Dealing with pricey airfares and passenger woes recently, the new aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, has vowed to make flying easier for all.

At just 36 years old, Naidu, a member of Parliament from Srikakulam, is now the Union minister for civil aviation, making him the youngest minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

As the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, an important ally of the Bhartiya Janta Party in the new government, Naidu is set to shake up the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu has taken oath as Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister for the fourth term.

Murlidhar Mohol, an MP from Pune, has also assumed the role of minister of state for civil aviation.

Expressing his goals, Naidu emphasized, “Creating ease of flying means ensuring comfort, safety, security, and overall convenience for passengers who opt for air travel.”

The ministry is devising a 100-day action plan and will work closely with stakeholders to tackle the issue of escalating airfares.

Reflecting on the turbulent times since Covid, Naidu underlined the need for stable and affordable airfares that benefit the common customer.

Rising Demand for Air Travel Naidu steps in at a time when both domestic and international air travel is on the rise. Recent data shows a significant jump in passenger traffic at Indian airports.

Naidu is upbeat about the opening of GMR Visakhapatnam international greenfield airport in Andhra Pradesh by December.

With airports in Vijayawada and Tirupati seeking international connectivity, Naidu aims to enhance air travel links, including to Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amaravati.