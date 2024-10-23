Qualcomm Gears Up to Support 600 MHz Band Spectrum Ecosystem

Qualcomm is fully prepared to support the 600 MHz spectrum worldwide, including India, according to executive Durga Malladi. The company highlights the rapid development of the ecosystem and its ability to provide compatible technology. While regulatory decisions are pending, the 600 MHz band offers better coverage, overcoming obstacles like buildings and weather. In India, concerns exist regarding its allocation due to existing TV broadcasts.

Qualcomm Inc., the American mobile chipset manufacturer, has announced its readiness to support the low-band spectrum in the 600 MHz frequency range globally, including in India, as the ecosystem develops at an accelerated pace. Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President – Technology Planning & Edge Solutions at Qualcomm, stated in an interview with ETTelecom that the development of the ecosystem for the 600 MHz spectrum band is progressing satisfactorily.

Readiness for Global Deployment

“Our transceivers are capable of functioning down to 600 MHz without issues, and we are prepared to conduct business worldwide,” Malladi remarked. He emphasized that despite pending regulatory decisions in various countries, the San Diego-based company is well-equipped to support this low-band spectrum.

T-Mobile, a US telecom carrier, has set a precedent as the world’s first telecom service provider to offer commercial services via a 600 MHz LTE network using band 71 for nationwide coverage. Malladi noted, “Both the receivers and components in the US support 600 MHz, and I would not be surprised if the ecosystem in India is fully developed by the time such initiatives are undertaken.”

Benefits of 600 MHz Spectrum

The 600 MHz airwaves are recognized for their superior coverage and capacity, allowing signals to travel farther and penetrate physical obstacles such as buildings, inclement weather, and high winds. In many countries, including India, this band has been deemed unattractive due to the lack of an established ecosystem.

Traditionally, telecom carriers have utilized frequencies starting from the 700 MHz band. For instance, during the spectrum sale in 2022, market leader Reliance Jio acquired a 220 MHz spectrum in the coveted 700 MHz band for Rs 392.7 billion, while competitor Bharti Airtel opted not to purchase a spectrum that enhances indoor coverage.

Regulatory Considerations

Both the 600 MHz and 700 MHz bands were excluded from the auction in India earlier this year. Additionally, Prasar Bharti, the state broadcaster, recently communicated with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), expressing that sub-600 MHz airwaves should not be allocated to telecom operators, as the 470 MHz-562 MHz range is allocated for terrestrial television broadcasting, which is critical for expanding direct-to-mobile (D2M) and direct terrestrial television (DTT) services.

Malladi further articulated that the decision regarding the 6 GHz band lies with Indian regulators, while the multinational company is capable of providing networking solutions for both telcos and Wi-Fi operators. Qualcomm is also actively supporting narrowband IoT, integrated into the X80 modem platform, in alignment with Release 17.

Future Developments

The standardization process for New Radio Non-Terrestrial Network (NR NTN) has yet to commence. Malladi indicated that initial market focus for smartphone connectivity in satellite communications would center on low data rate bidirectional text messages and emergency communications. The 3GPP Release 19 is projected to be finalized by 2025, paving the way for the integration of satellite technologies into 5G, which will serve as a bridge to 6G technology.

(The author is currently in Maui, Hawaii, attending the Snapdragon Summit 2024 at the invitation of Qualcomm Inc.)