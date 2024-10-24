Qualcomm and Mistral AI Collaborate to Enhance Snapdragon with Generative AI

Qualcomm Technologies is partnering with Mistral AI to integrate their new on-device AI models, Mistral 3B and 8B, into Snapdragon-powered devices. These models enhance privacy, reduce latency, and improve energy efficiency for smartphones, vehicles, and PCs. The collaboration aims to empower developers and users by providing advanced AI capabilities while ensuring faster local processing and lower costs.

Partnership Announcement

Qualcomm Technologies has formally announced a partnership with Mistral AI to integrate the company’s new generative models, Mistral 3B and Mistral 8B, into devices powered by Snapdragon technology. These innovative on-device models are being optimized for deployment on various Snapdragon platforms, including the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, Snapdragon Cockpit Elite for automotive applications, and the Snapdragon X Series Compute Platform for AI-enhanced PCs.

Features of Mistral AI’s Models

Mistral 3B and Mistral 8B represent Mistral AI’s inaugural commercial AI models explicitly designed for on-device integration. These advanced models aim to enhance privacy, reduce latency, and improve energy efficiency for smartphones, vehicles, and PCs, according to the official release.

Statements from Leadership

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Mistral AI to help achieve our goal of empowering devices at the edge with the latest advancements in AI technology,” stated Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Technology, Planning, and Edge Solutions at Qualcomm Technologies.

“Mistral AI’s Mistral 3B and Mistral 8B will enable device manufacturers, software vendors, and digital service providers to deliver innovative experiences, such as AI assistants and applications that intuitively understand users’ needs. This is made possible through the immediacy, reliability, and enhanced privacy that on-device AI provides.”

“This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies marks a significant milestone for Mistral AI, showcasing our new models’ capacity to operate locally on Snapdragon-powered devices. This innovation facilitates faster local processing, potentially reducing costs and energy demands,” remarked Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI. “Together, we are democratizing access to advanced AI, allowing developers and users globally to harness the full potential of our models on their devices.”

Developer Accessibility

Qualcomm and Mistral AI are working together to make Mistral 3B and Mistral 8B available to developers via the Qualcomm AI Hub in the near future. Currently, developers have access to other Mistral AI models through the Qualcomm AI Hub, including Mistral 7B v0.3, enabling them to leverage the capabilities of Mistral AI in their applications.