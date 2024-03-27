POCO C61 now available in India with MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

POCO C61 has launched in India with MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The smartphone resembles Redmi A3. It has a big battery, AI-powered camera, and HD+ screen. POCO C61 competes with Moto G04 and Lava 02 in the market. It will be available in two variants, 4GB+64GB for Rs 6,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 7,999. The device will go on sale on March 28, 2024, through Flipkart.

POCO C61 Launched in India powered by MediaTek

POCO has officially launched the POCO C61 smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, this device offers a blend of performance and affordability. Resembling the Redmi A3, the POCO C61 boasts a large battery, AI-backed camera capabilities, and a spacious HD+ display.

Competition and Availability

The POCO C61 will compete with recent releases like the Moto G04 and Lava 02, which fall within the same price range. While the device is not yet available for purchase, it is expected to hit the market in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates on its availability.

POCO C61 Price in India

The POCO C61 will be offered in two memory configurations: 4GB+64GB for Rs 6,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 7,999. Sales are scheduled to commence on March 28, 2024, at 12 PM IST exclusively on Flipkart. Consumers can choose from three stylish color options: Ethereal Black, Mystical Green, and Diamond Dust Black.

POCO C61 Specifications

Key features of the POCO C61 include a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of MCC 5.1 onboard storage. The phone will run on Android 14 out of the box.

The camera setup includes an AI-backed dual-rear system with an 8MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, there’s a 5MP selfie camera. For power, the phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Additionally, it offers 4G connectivity, dual-SIM slots, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures added security.