Over $4 Billion in Laptop and Tablet Imports This Fiscal Year, Official Says

India’s import management system for laptops and IT products is nearing its review deadline. This fiscal year, over $4 billion worth of imports have already occurred, mainly from China. The system, introduced last October, aims to monitor IT imports without disrupting supply. Major companies like Apple and Dell have received approvals for nearly $10 billion in imports, valid through September 2024.

New Delhi: As the deadline for the review of the import management system for laptops and other IT products approaches, companies that have secured authorizations have reported importing these products valued at over $4 billion so far this fiscal year, according to an official statement. Notably, these imports amounted to $8.4 billion in the previous year, with a significant portion being sourced from China.

Background on Import Management System

In October of last year, the government initiated an import management and authorization system specifically for laptops, personal computers, and other IT hardware products. This framework is designed to monitor incoming shipments while ensuring that market supplies remain unaffected.

Authorization Details

Importers are permitted to apply for multiple authorizations, which will remain valid until September 30, 2024. These authorizations can be issued for an unlimited number of consignments during this period.

Recent Approvals

On November 1, 2023, the government approved over 100 applications, including those from renowned companies such as Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, seeking permission for imports of IT hardware products valued at nearly $10 billion on the first day of implementation of the new system.

“In the previous fiscal year, imports were approximately $8.4 billion out of a total of $10 billion in approved applications. Thus far this fiscal year, imports are estimated to be around $4-5 billion,” the official elaborated.

Future Plans

When inquired about plans following the expiration of the current authorizations on September 30, the official stated that the commerce ministry will adhere entirely to the perspectives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Scope of New License Regime

This new licensing regime is pertinent to laptops, personal computers (including tablet computers), microcomputers, mainframe computers, and specific data processing machines, aiming to establish a reliable supply chain within India.

Import Statistics

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the country imported personal computers, including laptops, worth $5.33 billion, a decline from $7.37 billion in 2021-22. The primary sources for these imports in the previous year included China ($5.11 billion), Singapore ($1.4 billion), Hong Kong ($807 million), along with contributions from the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Netherlands, and Vietnam.