In Short:

OPPO has rolled out a software update for its Find X7 Ultra flagship device, enabling support for 5.5G connectivity (5G-Advanced). This comes after China Mobile launched the 5G-A network. The Find X7 series is the first to support this tech. The 5.5G network offers 10 Gbps download speeds, low latency, and IoT device support, enhancing the overall network experience for users. Other manufacturers may soon follow suit.